New Zealand Stock Exchange signs MoU with Hong Kong to promote APAC collaboration

New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) to further cooperation and deepen business ties in Asia Pacific markets.

As well as exchange information in areas such as foreign investment, derivatives, depository receipts, listed debt, dual listings and exchange traded funds, the two exchanges will also work together on green finance and sustainability projects.

NZX Chairman James Miller said: “This supports the New Zealand exchange’s commitment to increase its international presence as outlined in NZX’s recently released strategy. It highlights NZX’s desire to expand the reach and connection of the New Zealand market.”

HKEX is one of the world’s most prestigious market operators, with particular expertise in linking international organisations with business in Mainland China. It also has a physical presence in London and Singapore, and is now looking to enhance its relations with New Zealand.

HKEX Chairman C K Chow added: “The MOU marks the start of an important partnership that will broaden HKEX’s reach to potential clients in the Asia-Pacific region. This builds on HKEX’s mission to deepen our leadership role in connecting Chinese and international investors, issuers and products.”

Access to China is becoming an increasingly important factor for exporting ANZ businesses – it is now the leading export market for both New Zealand and Australia. Recently, NZX announced extended trading hours for dairy companies so they can accommodate timezones from other parts of the world.