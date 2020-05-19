Article
Corporate Finance

Melbourne and Sydney account for 68.8% of Australia’s GDP growth as Perth recession deepens

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Australia’s two major cities are driving the vast majority of growth in the Australian economy, accounting for almost 70% of GDP growth, according a new report.

SGS Economics & Planning’s ‘Economic Performance of Australia’s Cities and Regions’ study shows that Sydney (41.6%) and Melbourne (27.1%) are the main epicentres of commercial expansion in the country.

Perth, meanwhile, has seen a GDP drop of 3.5% over the past year, significantly larger than the 1.5% decline that the WA city experienced during the last national recession in 1990-91.

RELATED STORIES:

In Sydney and Melbourne, the professional services and financial services markets proved to be strong drivers of growth, with Sydney’s GDP per capita registering some $11,900 higher than the national average.

Regional Victoria saw very strong growth of 5.8% during 2016-17, the highest growth rate since 1999-2000. Almost 40% of this growth came from very strong agricultural production and a boost in associated food manufacturing.

However, the disparity of economic fortune across the country does present a problem. SGS Economist Terry Rawnsley observed: “The current Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate is too low for Sydney and Melbourne and too high for most of the rest of the country.”

To highlight this economic divergence, a hypothetical situation where each region has its own central bank setting local interest rates was created. In this hypothetical situation, had there been a Reserve Bank of Sydney over the past year, it would have set their rates set 3.50%, a reduction of 0.25 percentage points from the previous year. A Reserve Bank of Melbourne would have kept its hypothetical rates set at 2.25%.

The situation elsewhere is even more stark. In the hypothetical situation, the rest of the country, with the exception of the North Territory and Canberra, would have rates of between 0.25% and 1%.

SGS Economics & PlanningAustralian GDP
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy