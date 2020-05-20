Article
Corporate Finance

Manufacturing and construction fuel Vietnam's steady growth

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Recent analysis from Standard Chartered strongly suggests that Vietnam’s economy is expected to grow by 6 percent in 2016 and then 6.6 percent in 2017, with strong support coming from the Southeast Asian country’s manufacturing and construction sectors.
 

Chidu Narayanan, Standard Chartered’s Asia Economist, said: “We believe Vietnam is still an attractive destination for investment, and expect strong FDI inflows to continue in H2-2016. We think the country is one of the few prime investment opportunities in an otherwise lacklustre global economy.

“FDI inflows are likely to remain strong in H2 on still-strong interest from multinationals, supporting the manufacturing sector. We expect both registered and implemented FDI to be higher in 2016 than in 2015. However, export growth may moderate in H2 on weak demand from the West, after steady growth in H1.”

He also expects CPI inflation to edge up in H2 on better domestic consumption and a low base effect, and that headline inflation will average 2.6 percent in 2016 and 4.0 percent in 2017.
 

He added: “The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has kept Vietnamese dong (VND) daily fixings steady since the move to daily fixings at the beginning of the year. We expect a steady VND in H2, supported by continued FDI inflows.

“We forecast that the currency will remain on the weak side of the trading band, and expect it to rise towards 22,500 at end-Q3 on a higher USD before ending the year at 22,400.”

According to data from Gartner, manufacturing production is currently down by less than a percentage point, but could well rise in line with cyclical growth as seen in previous years. 
 

Read the August issue of Business Review Australia & Asia.

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook. 

<a href="http://www.shutterstock.com/gallery-3063374p1.html?cr=00&pl=edit-00">Jamesbox</a> / <a href="http://www.shutterstock.com/editorial?cr=00&pl=edit-00">Shutterstock.com</a> 

The State Bank of VietnamChidu Narayanan Standard Chartered Asia EconomistVietnam Construction
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy