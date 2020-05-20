Article
Corporate Finance

King Power buys stake in Thai Air Asia

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Thai duty free giant King Power, owned by billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, has bought a US$ 225 million stake in Thai Air Asia, representing 39 percent of the company. It is now the second largest shareholder.

King Power CEO Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha yesterday said the purchase represents new business opportunities, according to an article on The Straits Times website.

King Power also owns British football team Leicester City, which won the Premier League in 2016 for the first time in its 132-year history.

Follow @BizReviewAsia

King Power CEO Aiyawatt SrivaddhanaprabhaAiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabhaking powerKing Power Thailand
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy