Corporate Finance

Japan’s Recruit Holdings to acquire Glassdoor in $1.2bn deal

May 20, 2020
Japanese HR and recruitment services provider Recruit Holdings has announced that it has agreed to acquire California-based job site Glassdoor in a deal valued at $1.2bn.

The acquisition will allow Recruit Holdings to tap more readily into the US market, with Glassdoor having one of the most extensive databases of company reviews, salary data and other key information.

The US firm has data on more than 770,000 firms located across 190 countries, with more than 40mn reviews and insights having been posted on the platform to date, whilst also offering recruitment solutions to more than 7,000 employers.

“I am delighted to welcome Glassdoor to the Recruit Group. Glassdoor presents a powerful platform that is changing how people find jobs everywhere,” said Hisayuki Idekoba Chief Operating Officer of Recruit and Head of Recruit’s HR Technology Segment. “We are excited to help them continue to grow and deliver value to the job seekers and employers they serve.”

This will also build upon Recruit’s purchase of Conneticut-based Indeed back in 2012.

The transaction is expected to close within the coming months pending regulatory approval.

