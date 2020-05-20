InsureMyTesla launches in Hong Kong – seven things you should know

Tesla has launched a new insurance for its electric cars. Known as InsureMyTesla it features custom underwritten by bigger insurers partnering with Tesla; it is currently being rolled out in Hong Kong and Australia.

This represents yet another move from Elon Musk, whose business interests cover electric cars, infrastructure and space exploration.

Here are x things you need to know:

1. Partnerships



In Hong Kong, Tesla is partnering with AXA General Insurance – in Australia, QBE Insurance will be working with the company

2. Replacements



New vehicle replacement of same model and series (applicable to new and demo vehicles) will be offered if the vehicle is less than 36 months from first registration

3. Damages



Coverage for Damage incurred to the Tesla Home Wall connector will be provided

4. Choice



Policy holders will be given the choice of authorised Tesla repairer

5. Freedom



The insurance will include an ‘any driver’ policy

6. Ease of use



Tesla has also endeavoured to make the entire policy as easy as possible to understand to improve customer’s knowledge of the Total Cost of Ownership

7. Timely



Tesla’s vehicles have encountered difficulties when it comes to insurance in the past – insurers have incorrectly listed vehicle, and misunderstandings have arisen over the software supporting its batteries. This entry therefore makes sense for both Tesla and its customers.

