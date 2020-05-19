Article
Corporate Finance

Hundreds of jobs cut in closure of BP Bulwer Island refinery

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Bulwer Island refinery owned by BP will close by 2015. With the closure, the majority of the site’s jobs will be slashed – down to 25 from 380. Emergence of major export-based refineries in Asia, which are able to operate at a lower cost base, is one of the precipitating factors for the closure. These export-based refineries have transforming the industry, and not in a good way for Australian workers.

All options were investigated to keep open the refinery, Andy Holmes, president of BP Australasia, has said. He has also acknowledged that the plant’s closure with provide an unfortunate “unavoidable disruption” to employees and their families.

"Every effort will be made to minimise that disruption and given the quality of our people I am sure they will be of considerable interest to other employers in the oil and gas sector in Queensland and beyond," said Holmes.

Read related articles from Business Review Australia:

He also has claimed that he does not believe that the decision to close the refinery will affect Australia’s energy security, but others are not so sure. Dr. Vlado Vivoda, Griffith University professor, thinks this closure will have an effect on motorists and other fuel users, and doesn’t believe this is the last closure the country will see.

"Our supplies are essentially subject to the security of supply lines that bring petroleum products from international markets, particularly from Singapore, which we are becoming increasingly reliant on," he said."An event at a particular refinery in Singapore could have significant ramifications on our refined petroleum product supplies in Australia."

There has been a call to action by the Opposition, demanding the government address the recent surge of job losses in the manufacturing and other blue collar industries. Neither side has proposed ideas for solutions.

bprefinerypetroljob loss
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy