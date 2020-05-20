Exiger acquires The Poseidon Group

Hong Kong and Singapore-based The Poseidon Group has been acquired by Exiger, a global regulatory and financial crime, risk and compliance firm.

With the acquisition of Poseidon, Exiger gains significant expertise and manpower in both Hong Kong and Singapore, increasing the its ability to service the needs of clients operating in the Asia Pacific region.

Michael Beber, Exiger President and CEO, said: "Over the past 10 years, Velisarios Kattoulas and his team at Poseidon have developed a premier due diligence and business intelligence specialist in Asia," said Michael Beber, Exiger President and CEO. "By pairing Poseidon's regional expertise with our global platform and technology, we are now able to offer both the breadth and depth necessary for clients operating throughout the world."

Velisarios Kattoulas, Poseidon CEO, added: "Above all else, what drew me to Exiger is the quality of its people and technology. Across the board, Exiger has an unrelenting commitment to bringing together the brightest people with the best ideas and execution. This matches our approach at Poseidon. I strongly believe that joining the Exiger family is a great win for our clients worldwide."

