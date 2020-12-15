Article
Corporate Finance

Thunes/Co-opBank of Kenya: new money transfer solution

By Georgia Wilson
December 15, 2020
undefined mins
Thunes partners with Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-opBank) to launch a new global money transfer solution...

In an announcement made by the Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-opBank), the financial institution has partnered with Thunes - a cross border payments provider to launch an alternative global money transfer solution known as Co-opRemit©.

The new solution - Co-opRemit© - is said to streamline the process of real time money transfers, particularly in Africa. The solution allows Co-opBank customers in Kenya to move funds across the world quickly, and at an affordable rate. 

The solution allows customers to send money directly to foreign bank accounts or mobile numbers, with full transparency on forex fees due to having no extra changes beyond the tariff.

In partnering with Thunes, the Co-opBank will have access to the payment provider’s fully integrated global network to enhance its digital banking services, as well as provide a convenient and cost effective way to transfer money to its customer base of 8mn people. 

"We are delighted to support Co-operative Bank of Kenya in their drive to increase and improve cross-border payment options for their customers. We look forward to expanding their services with real-time, reliable, and convenient payments across the world, and empowering the SME landscape in Africa – two contributions which are key to driving the region's growth," commented Thunes CEO Peter De Caluwe.

Speaking at the launch of the new solution, the Co-opBank’s Director of Retail & Business Banking, William Ndumia commented that the new service will be significant for SMEs in Kenya who face remittance challenges which stem from inefficient cross-border payments.

"With Co-opRemit© SMEs, who are one of our key customer segments, can now look forward to a more efficient trading experience with seamless international payments at affordable rates,” added Ndumia.

For more information on business topics in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Co-operative Bank of KenyaThunesmoney transfercross border
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy