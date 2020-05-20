Article
Corporate Finance

China Development Bank to sell $5.28bn in bonds

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

China Development Bank, a policy lender supporting state projects, has announced it intends to sell $5.28bn of debt for offshore investors to buy in bonds through the “bond connect” programme. The bonds sold will have a maturity of 1-10 years.

According to the South China Morning Post, Zhang Xuguang, vice president of China Development Bank stated: “The bond connect mechanism promotes the allocation of yuan-denominated assets by global investors, expands the offshore use of the renminbi and pushes forward the orderly opening up of China’s capital markets… the achievements are conspicuous.”

See also:

Development Bank of Singapore sees 26% profit increase to total $1.14bn

China will further open up economy past WTO commitments

Baidu, Xiaomi prepare to list in China following rule change

The ‘Bond Connect’ initiative is a mutual market access scheme allowing investors from mainland China as well as overseas to trade in each other’s bond markets, having come into effect from July 2017.

The bond sale was announced by the China Securities Journal on Sunday and global coordinators will be Bank of China, Credit Agricole and Ping An Securities.

Ping AnChina Development Bank bond connect Zhang Xuguang
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy