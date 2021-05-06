Bytedance CFO to TikTok CEO in 4 weeks: Who is Shou Zi Chew?

When the world’s most valuable startup ByteDance, owner of TikTok, snatched 39-year-old finance exec Shou Zi Chew from Xiaomi back in March, giving him the financial reins of the US$400bn valued company, it was pretty big news.

Not just because it was the first time the company had employed a CFO and the only other C-suite position besides CEO Zhang Yiming, but because rumours were swirling that Beijing-based Bytedance was about to float and Chew, who took Xiaomi through a successful IPO, was being brought on board to do the same.

However, just five weeks into his role as CFO of Bytedance, Chew, who is Singaporean, has landed the top job at TikTok too – and what is considered to currently be the biggest job in tech – appointed CEO of TikTok while retaining his CFO position at Bytedance.

The world's most challenging roles?

This is quite a responsibility, not just because of the popularity of TikTok with its 689 million users worldwide and position as the most downloaded non-gaming app in the first quarter of 2021, and the revenue of Bytedance (US$37bn in 2020), but the complications that TikTok and parent company Bytedance are currently going through both with the Chinese and US governments.

Complications that led to the departure of TikTok’s previous CEO, former Disney exec Kevin Mayer after just three months in the job, when during his tensure the US government issued two executive orders within eight days aimed at forcing ByteDance to divest TikTok's operations in the US. This is not the only challenge. With India having banned the platform for political reasons, the challenge is where can TikTok grow next?

This will no doubt be a business imperative for Chew, in finding a way to grow the platform and to restructure the business to meet regulatory requirements both demanded by the US and by Beijing. As will taking Bytedance through its initial public offering, something that has been rumoured about. According to Reuters, ByteDance has been considering whether to go for a standalone public listing for Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, or list some of its Chinese operations, including Douyin and news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, as a package in Hong Kong or Shanghai.

So, why is Chew the man for the biggest job in tech?

So, who is this man with so much responsibility on his shoulders? And more importantly, is he up to the job(s)? Well, he used to working with billionaires, having worked for Russian billionaire Yuri Milner‘s internet investment firm DST for five years. In fact, it was here at DST in 2013 that he first came across Bytedance and where he led a team as early investors in ByteDance, what was then a small startup housed in a Beijing residential flat.

And his credentials are pretty impressive. Not only does he have an economics degree from University College London and an MBA from the Harvard Business School, where he spent a summer working for a then startup (Facebook), but his experience in some of the world's top companies straddles both tech and finance.

Chew began his working life in investment banking at Goldman Sachs, where he focused on technology, media and telecoms’ investments, before joining private equity firm DST Investment Management as a partner for five years.

It was then that Chew joined Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi as Chief Financial Officer, where he was the youngest of the C-suite and spent the six years prior to joining Bytedance, and where he was not only instrumental in securing much-needed financing from investors, but oversaw the company’s Hong Kong IPO in 2018, one of the largest-ever Chinese tech listings and the first-ever IPO in Hong Kiong Stock Exchange to realise dual-class shares.

According to the man who hired him as the only other C-suite member of his team, billionaire founder and CEO of Bytedance, Zhang Yiming, it is Chew's "deep knowledge of the company and industry” that will add "depth to the team, focusing on areas including corporate governance and long-term business initiatives. I believe Chew's accession can help us further expand our global business."

Watch this space.