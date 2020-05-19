Article
Corporate Finance

Australia cuts iron ore price forecasts

By Enterprise Monkey
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Australia’s Department of Industry, Innovation and Science has today slashed its iron ore price forecast for 2016 and anticipates further slides next year.  

In March, the department predicted a price of US $56 a tonne, but concerns over slowing demand growth and well-supplied markets have led to a revised forecast of US $45 a tonne in 2017.

"The revision is based on the assumption that loss making operations may continue to produce for longer than previously expected," the department said in its latest quarterly resources and energy report.

Australia remains the world’s largest exporter of iron ore, which is used primarily in the production of steel. China, the world’s largest importer of the material, currently has significant stockpiles sitting in its major ports.  

Yesterday, credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s downgraded Australia’s credit rating outlook from stable to negative, due to “growing fiscal vulnerabilities”. Among the stated factors in the decision was a significant divide between the Australian government’s forecast for iron ore and S&P's own budget predictions.

The government’s latest budget placed iron ore at US $55 a tonne — almost $20 higher than the S&P forecast.

Follow @BizReviewAU

Read the July 2016 issue of Business Review Australia and Asia magazine

Iron ore Australia Australia credit rating Iron ore price forecast Iron ore exports
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy