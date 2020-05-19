Article
Corporate Finance

Auckland housing market shows signs of cooling – study

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Auckland’s housing market may be starting to cool off, according to a new set of data.

Research from Barfoot & Thompson has shown that house prices in the North Island’s major city have grown by the lowest rate in five years.

The real estate company revealed that the average house price across all sales in 2017 was $926,632, while the median selling price came in at $843,583. This represents annual increases of 4.5% and 2.7% respectively.

RELATED STORIES:

Peter Thompson, Managing Director of Barfoot & Thompson, said: What did change significantly in 2017 was the number of homes sold, which fell by more than a quarter on the numbers sold in each of the previous three years.

Indeed, the total value of sales for 2017 stood at NZ$8.42bn, a steep decline from 2016’s total of $10.65bn.

Thompson added: “The sense of urgency to buy a property regardless of its asking price has disappeared. It has been replaced by buyers taking a more considered approach.

“Normally when sale numbers fall by such a large percentage, prices retreat from their record high levels. But this has not occurred, and prices have continued to rise modestly. It underlines there is still buyer support at current prices.”

The number of homes sold above $1mn continues to rise, with 37% of all 2017 Auckland house sales being above this threshold. This is a small increase from 35.4% in 2016 and 29.1% in 2015.

Barfoot & Thompson New Zealand real estate industry
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy