Asialink Business and government continue partnership to help businesses with export growth

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
Asialink Business has secured further government funding which will enable it to support Australian businesses looking to trade with Asian counterparts.

To date, it has supported thousands of organisations around Australia, spanning large listed businesses, small and medium enterprises, industry bodies, local councils, state and federal government departments, and the education and not-for-profit sectors

With an extra $9.5mn of funding now committed, its work can continue for the foreseeable future.

Chairman of Asialink Business, The Hon Andrew Robb AO said: “This funding is an investment in the prosperity of all Australians. It will help ensure all Australian businesses and workplaces can develop the practical capabilities needed to succeed in our dynamic region, win-over Asian customers, and grow and thrive in today’s competitive global marketplace.

“It will enable Asialink Business to build on its existing success, and continue to deliver real and tangible benefits for Australian jobs, the economy and our communities.”

Australia is the 23rd largest export economy in the world according to 2016 figures in the Economic Complexity Index, sending US$159bn of goods abroad last year. China, Japan and South Korea are the country’s top trading partners, accounting for more than US$85bn alone. Mining products (iron, coal and gold) continue to be the leading exports.

