Founded in 1924, Woolworths Group has grown into one of Australia and New Zealand's most prominent retailers. With a strategic focus on innovation and customer service, Woolworths Group operates an extensive network of supermarkets, liquor stores, and general merchandise outlets, serving millions of customers every day.

Under the leadership of CEO Brad Banducci, Woolworths Group is committed to providing high-quality products and services. The company leverages advanced digital and technology solutions to enhance its supply chain and logistics operations, ensuring timely delivery and exceptional customer experiences. Woolworths Group is also dedicated to sustainable sourcing practices and community engagement, reflecting its commitment to environmental responsibility and social impact.

With a workforce of approximately 215,000 employees, Woolworths Group remains a cornerstone of the retail sector in Australia and New Zealand. The company's diverse portfolio includes not only food and grocery but also liquor, general merchandise, and financial services, catering to a wide range of consumer needs. As a forward-thinking enterprise, Woolworths Group continues to innovate and adapt, solidifying its position as a market leader.