Woodruff Sawyer is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, which supports more than 4,000 companies. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in San Francisco and with offices across the country. Across six continents, the company specialises in employee benefits insurance, corporate and executive protection, insurance for real estate, construction and wine. Most importantly, risk management, compensation and claims consulting are also covered.