WeWork

Founded in 2010, WeWork provides flexible working spaces and solutions for established enterprises and growing startups alike. It provides customers with a variety of services, including headquarter spaces, private offices, office suites and shared workspaces.

“From a 500-person HQ to a one-person satellite, WeWork creates a custom workplace experience that eliminates hassle, inspires employees and fosters a culture that attracts top talent,” the company says.