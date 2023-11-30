Westfalia Fruit is a leading year-round supplier of fresh fruit and processed products to international markets, including avocado, mango, citrus and many other categories within the produce industry. Westfalia services all customer sectors, being the supplier of choice to blue-chip retailer, food service, and wholesale customers. Regarded as the avocado experts, Westfalia grows, sources, ripens, packs, processes, and markets avocados across the globe, throughout the year. Value-added products include avocado oil, guacamole, smashed avocado, avocado pulp, frozen avocado, and dried fruit.

Westfalia was founded by Dr Hans Merensky, a visionary prospector and acclaimed analytical geologist. Dr Merensky was also known for his love of nature and was a dedicated humanitarian. In 1929, Dr Merensky acquired the Westfalia Estate in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. At the time, the estate was in disrepair. Under Dr Merensky’s stewardship, alien species were eradicated, and the soil reclaimed and revitalised – enabling the indigenous biodiversity on the estate to thrive. Today, as a global company, Westfalia continues Dr Merensky’s ‘whole farm’ approach.

Westfalia’s aim is to ensure that its environmental commitments become an integral part of its day-to-day activities. Westfalia seeks ways to continually improve its environmental performance and operates in a responsible manner, by focusing on priorities such as reducing waste and making reductions in its carbon emissions. Westfalia currently manages orchards in over eight countries across four continents, thereby facing a diverse range of challenges. However, Westfalia’s winning combination of industry-leading farming teams, local experts and dedicated communities have allowed it to successfully introduce ground-breaking projects to build a sustainable future. Westfalia’s focus on innovation, alongside its dynamic and integrated supply chain, from research and selection of plant material, all to the way to supply to end consumers, benefits all stakeholders.