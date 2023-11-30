Wellstar MCG Health

Wellstar MCG Health, formerly known as AU Health, is Georgia’s only academic health centre affiliated with a public university, where world-class clinicians are bringing the medicine of tomorrow to patient care today. As the primary teaching affiliate of the Medical College of Georgia, Wellstar MCG Health provides comprehensive routine-to-complex care with a 632 licensed hospital that houses the region’s only Level 1 trauma centre servicing a 13-county region in the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA), and the region’s only Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for critically ill infants at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia (CHOG). CHOG recently ranked as the highest performing hospital in paediatric quality and safety among more than one hundred of the nation’s leading academic medical centres. Wellstar MCG Health provides skilled, compassionate care to its patients, conducts leading-edge clinical research, and fosters the medical education and training of tomorrow’s health care practitioners. System-wide, Wellstar MCG Health is also composed of the historic Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehabilitation and Specialty Hospitals, and more than one hundred primary and specialty care clinics across the state. As part of Wellstar MCG Health, care delivery programs, we offer a comprehensive virtual care program with over forty-eight different sites across Georgia including tele-ER, tele-Critical Care, tele-Hospitalist, tele-Stroke, Virtual Care @ Home (post-discharge monitoring), and Ambulatory Outreach Clinics.

Since 2000, Wellstar MCG Health has been the only regional health provider to have its physicians consistently ranked among the top 1% in the nation by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. and included in the national database of America’s Top Doctors for cancer, neurology, cardiovascular, gastroenterology, otolaryngology, urology, rheumatology, and plastic surgery services. But we didn’t stop there. Over 50 Wellstar MCG Health physicians are among the top doctors in the region, making them some of the most experienced, educated and awarded professionals throughout the Southeast.