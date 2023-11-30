HQ Location: San Francisco, California, USA

San Francisco, California, USA No. of Employees: 235,000

235,000 CEO: Charles Scharf

Charles Scharf Website URL: www.wellsfargo.com

www.wellsfargo.com Revenue: $82 billion (2023)

$82 billion (2023) Keywords & Services: banking, financial services, mortgage, investment management, wealth management, global financial institution, cross-selling, retail mortgage originator, equipment financing

Wells Fargo & Company is a multinational financial services firm headquartered in San Francisco, California. With operations spanning 35 countries, Wells Fargo serves over 70 million customers worldwide. As one of the "Big Four Banks" in the United States, it holds a significant position in the global financial landscape. The company operates more than 8,000 branches and 13,000 ATMs across the U.S., making it the fourth-largest bank in the country by total assets. Wells Fargo also ranks as a leading retail mortgage originator and has a substantial presence in investment management and stock brokerage services.

Wells Fargo’s core banking services are complemented by a variety of financial products, including equipment financing through subsidiaries such as Wells Fargo Rail. The company's global strategy includes a strong focus on cross-selling, encouraging customers to utilise a range of its financial products and services. Additionally, Wells Fargo supports a vast network of international offices in key financial centres, including London, Tokyo, and Dubai. The company has also established back-office operations in India and the Philippines, employing over 20,000 staff in these locations.

Founded in 1852 during the California Gold Rush, Wells Fargo has a rich history of innovation and expansion. Over the years, it has grown through strategic mergers and acquisitions, including the notable 2008 acquisition of Wachovia, which expanded its reach across the U.S. Despite challenges such as the cross-selling scandal, Wells Fargo remains a dominant force in the financial industry, continuously adapting to the evolving market demands while maintaining a commitment to sustainable practices and responsible financing.