Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is a global provider of low-code cloud payments solutions to accelerate digital modernisation. A trusted partner to over 150 banks, financial institutions, market infrastructures, clearing houses, and treasuries in 35 countries, Volante offers its customers the freedom to evolve past legacy limitations and grow through rapid innovation. The company’s real-time technology and Payments as a Service offerings process millions of transactions and trillions in value daily, powering four of the top five global corporate banks, two of the world’s largest card networks, and 40% of all US commercial bank deposits. To learn more, visit www.volantetech.com. Follow Volante at linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies and twitter.com/volantetech.