VMware, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading global provider of cloud computing and virtualisation technology. Founded in 2013, VMware has been at the forefront of innovation, enabling businesses to harness the power of cloud infrastructure and optimise their IT resources. With a dedicated team of around 290 employees, VMware continues to drive digital transformation across various industries.

Under the leadership of CEO Raghu Raghuram, VMware focuses on delivering enterprise-grade solutions that encompass networking, security, and digital workspaces. The company’s robust suite of products and services is designed to help businesses achieve greater efficiency, flexibility, and scalability. VMware's commitment to excellence is reflected in its impressive revenue of $280.9M, underscoring its position as a trusted partner for enterprise solutions.

VMware's offerings include a wide range of services such as software development and comprehensive digital workspace solutions, ensuring that organisations can seamlessly manage their IT environments. By prioritising customer needs and leveraging cutting-edge technology, VMware remains a pivotal player in the enterprise technology sector, continuously enabling businesses to innovate and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.