Verne Global

Headquartered in London, UK, Verne Global owns and operates a 40-acre data centre campus near Keflavik, Iceland, the best place on earth for high intensity compute. The land of fire and ice enables Verne Global to provide supernatural capabilities that don't cost the earth. Founded in 2007 and powered by 100% renewable energy, Verne Global provides its customers with Data Center Colocation and Build-to-Suit services. Verne Global is passionate about its customer base and its unique ability to support the world’s leading companies in doing great things— whether it’s enabling companies such as BMW to run power-intensive simulation models using computational fluid dynamic modelling during the design process of its electric vehicles or supporting Peptone in using high intensity compute for its AI-driven protein engineering system used in the development of new vaccines. Because when you're backed by the planet, your potential is limitless.