United Urology Group (UUG) is a US-based national network of around 1,500 urology healthcare-focused employees. It has affiliate practices in Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Maryland, and Tennessee.

Founded in 2016 and with its HQ in Maryland, it supports 220 providers in 95 locations across 5 states, making it one of the largest urology networks in the US.

At heart, UUG is a management services organisation (MSO), providing administrative and support services to urology practices across the United States. This support includes revenue cycle management, financial management, human resources, marketing, and strategic planning.