The Unified National Networks (UNN)

The Unified National Networks (UNN) is an organisation wholly owned by His Majesty's Government of Brunei Darussalam, and recognised as a Government-Linked company under Darussalam Assets Sdn Bhd.

Established on 4 December 2018, UNN looks to support Brunei Darussalam’s digital transformation, offering wholesale telecommunication services and Data Centre / Cloud services to both national and international clients.