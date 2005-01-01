UiPath

UiPath is a global software company that makes an end-to-end enterprise automation platform, called the UiPath Business Automation Platform – and was founded in Bucharest, Romania, in 2005 by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă.

The UiPath platform combines the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities like artificial intelligence (AI), Process Mining, and Cloud to enable every organisation to rapidly scale digital business operations.

The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in more than 40 offices around the world.