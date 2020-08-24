TransGrid: driving the digital energy transformation

The role of the Chief Information Officer (CIO) is one defined by change. For any organisation today, regardless of industry, digital transformation is essential and the adoption of new, innovative technologies forms the core of any future-looking digital strategy. Russell Morris, CIO at Australian electricity network operator TransGrid, is no exception to this. Morris has been at Transgrid for more than two years, joining the organisation to drive its technology transformation, oversee a complex modernisation programme and replace legacy technologies.

Change, however, is unceasing and circumstances out of Morris’ or TransGrid control have made the last 12 months particularly challenging for him and his team. The 2019-20 Australian bushfire season, now colloquially known as the ‘black summer’, saw a period of unusually intense bushfires throughout the country, which only ended in February this year. After those fires, which burned 13 million acres of land on which TransGrid’s vast $6bn electrical asset base resides, there was a brief respite. Then, however, the global COVID-19 pandemic hit Australia and TransGrid like it did every nation and every industry sector.

Understandably, in such circumstances ‘business as usual’ ceases to be relevant. Morris, along with his IT department, were focused on balancing business continuity while still advancing TransGrid, and deriving business outcomes and transformation from any technology investments that were made. Prior to this, Morris had been in the midst of a technology transformation focused on replacing legacy assets with new, digital innovations. The challenges presented by the bushfires and COVID, however, have seen both he and TransGrid refocus their strategy on innovation and technology adoption, as well as the role that both it and the IT team plays within the organisation.

“There’s a really interesting shift in technology moving to being an enabler of a new way of working and a new way of doing things,” Morris explains. “If, as an IT department, you were a technology function pre-COVID you’re now an absolutely essential business enabling function. From our perspective it’s a real evolution in how we’ve approached progress - so, which technologies would be useful, which inform the broader strategy and so forth - and how they will play a completely different function to that we considered six months to a year ago. Take the bushfire as an example. You’d be hard pressed to say that technology alone enabled us to deal with it, but it’s absolutely given us the insight to understand our response to these things, to better realise the importance of data and algorithms, and how we can leverage data from different sources to build a better picture of our operations through predictive analysis.”

Technology has allowed TransGrid to respond to the challenges presented this year in an effective, innovative and agile way, says Morris. He attributes this largely to a major restructure undertaken by his team to align with business ‘domains’. This was needed, he explains, to simultaneously disrupt existing processes, drive value and improve customer experience while reducing costs to serve. “The need was to commit to a next-generation operating model, moving away from the traditional Plan, Build, Run approach. The domain operating model is a new business-aligned way of running the IT function that combines digital technologies with business strategy. There are no longer standalone vertical IT goals. They are instead replaced by business outcomes that are shared horizontally across the business value chain.”

The shift to a domain-type model is beneficial as technology and business functions become more entwined. In essence, in order to maintain pace with this shift in business direction, the operating model employed by the technology function should be more focused on agility, collaborative ways of working and a renewed product and customer focus. Morris adds: “For TransGrid, it has also represented the beginning of a journey to leave behind its legacy single ERP system and replace it with multiple, best of breed cloud based systems, whilst simultaneously implementing a best of breed micro services architecture that allows dynamic data reuse across the enterprise in real time.