Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator and developer of heating and cooling solutions, which are used within buildings and the transportation of food, medicines, and other perishables.

The company is renowned for its ambitious sustainability goals, and its work to help businesses across the world improve their environmental standards. It achieves this through eco-conscious HVACs and actionable, tailored customer guidance.

Alongside this, its central mission is the reduction of one billion metric tons of carbon emissions from its customers’ footprint by 2030.