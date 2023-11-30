HQ Location: Waltham, Massachusetts, USA

No. of Employees: 125,000

CEO: Marc N. Casper

Website URL: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Revenue: $40 billion

Keywords & services: life sciences research, analytical challenges, laboratory productivity, patient health diagnostics, life-changing therapies, innovative technologies, pharmaceutical services

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is the global leader in serving science, with an annual revenue exceeding $40 billion. Their mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer. They support a wide range of scientific endeavours, from accelerating life sciences research and solving complex analytical challenges to increasing laboratory productivity and improving patient health through diagnostics and the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies. Thermo Fisher Scientific's comprehensive portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon, and PPD.

At Thermo Fisher, they are commitment to innovation drives their business forward. They invest significantly in research and development to provide cutting-edge technologies and services, empowering researchers, organisations, and companies to address some of the world's most pressing issues. Thermo Fisher believes that creating a better tomorrow starts with the actions we take today, and we strive for continuous improvement and excellence for the benefit of their customers, colleagues, and the world.

The corporate culture is built on our 4i Values: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. These values guide their interactions with customers, suppliers, partners, and each other, forming the foundation of our corporate social responsibility approach. By honouring commitments, driving results with passion, fostering innovation, and working as one global team, we help our customers achieve their goals and make a significant impact on society.