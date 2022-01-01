The Standard

With its roots dating back as far as the early 1900s, The Standard is a financial services organisation where its unique individuals are united by their compassion and genuine desire to help meet its customers' goals.

“We challenge ourselves and each other to go above and beyond to serve you — not as a number or a policy, but as a person. Every day,” says The Standard.

The company places a high value on giving back and making a difference in its local communities, “helping them grow stronger — so the world can be brighter for all of us.”