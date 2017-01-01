The Red Sea Development Company

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) was established in 2018 as a closed joint stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia to drive the development of The Red Sea Project, a regenerative tourism destination along Saudi Arabia’s west coast, and one of three giga-projects announced by HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in 2017. The Red Sea Project will be an exquisite sanctuary offering indulgent experiences, seamlessly customized to the unique needs of each visitor. The site encompasses an archipelago of more than 90 pristine islands, miles of sweeping desert and dramatic landscapes that include volcanoes, and canyons.