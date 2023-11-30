Profile Picture
Telstra Company Facts
HQ Location
Melbourne, Australia
Employee Count
36000
CEO
Vicki Brady
Revenue
$1.9M

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company based in Australia. Their headquarters is located in Melbourne, and the company has been a stalwart in the communications industry since its founding in 1901. Over the years, Telstra has evolved to become a major player in the global market, consistently driving innovation in digital connectivity and enterprise solutions.

As a company with a significant workforce of around 36,000 employees, Telstra is committed to delivering cutting-edge services and products that cater to both individual and business needs. The company’s portfolio includes a wide range of offerings such as broadband internet, mobile telephony, voice services, and comprehensive network solutions. With a focus on enhancing customer experiences, Telstra leverages its extensive network infrastructure to provide reliable and high-speed connections.

Under the leadership of CEO Vicki Brady, Telstra continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in telecommunications and technology. The company’s dedication to sustainability, customer-centricity, and technological advancement positions it as a trusted partner for businesses looking to thrive in a connected world. Telstra’s ongoing investment in infrastructure and innovation ensures it remains at the forefront of the industry.

Keywords and Services
broadband internet
mobile telephony
voice services
network solutions
digital connectivity
enterprise solutions
