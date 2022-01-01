Telehouse France

Telehouse France is a provider of industry-leading data centre colocation services, with global connectivity and reach. Ideally located, the Telehouse Paris campus is home to on of the most carrier-dense data centre ecosystem in Europe, including leading internet exchanges, cloud service providers, ISPs, ASPs and much more. Telehouse is an international data centre service provider owned by KDDI, a Japanese Fortune 500 company and one of the top 10 telecommunications companies in the world.