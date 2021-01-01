Tech Mahindra

Vision We will continue to RISE to be an agile, customer-centric and purpose-led company delivering best-in-class technology led business solutions for our stakeholders. We Are What We Do Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to RISE. We are a US$5.1 bn organisation with 141,100+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1123 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, blockchain, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and more to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognised amongst the ‘2021 Global 100 Most sustainable corporations in the World’ by Corporate Knights.