Tech Mahindra

Founded in 1945, Tech Mahindra is the IT arm of the Mahindra Group, which has now celebrated its 75th year of business. The firm is responsible for managing all technology capabilities for Mahindra Group and provides digital expertise to clients to improve their customer experiences.

The firm was established as a joint venture between British Telecom (BT) and Mahindra Group before the firm gained complete share of the technology services business, which now receives around US$6bn in revenue.