TealBook

Founded in 2014, Toronto-based machine learning startup, TealBook, was originally focused on building an interface through which companies could collect and disseminate procurement data to bridge gaps created by traditional procurement processes.

Today, they are using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to sift and evaluate vast amounts of supplier data, better powering its customers' existing procurement software and systems; validating the completeness and accuracy of the supplier data and analysing suppliers based on location, category, history, and size.

Utilising close to a million small and diverse vendor certificates, including GDPR and ISO certifications, TealBook is an out-of-the-box solution that plugs existing enterprise systems into its data foundation to build a supplier intelligence system and families of similar suppliers.

Kearney recently positioned TealBook as the only example of the data foundation for procurement transformation.