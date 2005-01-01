Taurus Group - CircleB, Cluster Vision & Solulever

Taurus Europe, founded in 2005, became a conglomerate of value-added IT distribution and system integration companies with offices in The Netherlands (HQ), Belgium (2BY2 NV), and Germany (Taurus Europe GmbH). They have built a strong global distribution infrastructure with large on-hand inventories of components, particularly enterprise storage. In addition, Taurus Group has its own enterprise integration division (ClusTaur Solutions BV) that offers software-defined datacentre solutions such as ultra-low latency Software Defined Storage (SDS). To provide even more value to the market, Taurus Group continues to bring additional expertise into their ecosystem. In 2019, Taurus acquired HPC specialist ClusterVision BV, and and Dutch company Circle B BV adding Open Compute Project solutions and Software Defined Networking (SDN) to their services.