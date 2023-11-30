Founded in 1865, Sun Life has grown into a leading international financial services organisation. With headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and a robust presence across key markets worldwide, Sun Life is committed to helping clients achieve financial security and live healthier lives. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of insurance, wealth management, and financial planning services that cater to both individuals and businesses.

Sun Life's mission revolves around making life brighter underpinned by a client-centric approach that prioritises client needs above all else. Its diversified suite of solutions spans retirement planning, health and wellness programmes, and employee benefits, ensuring that clients are well-prepared for life's many stages. Leveraging advanced technologies and data analytics, Sun Life continually enhances its service offerings to meet evolving client expectations and market demands.

Under the leadership of CEO Kevin Strain, Sun Life continues to uphold its legacy of innovation and integrity. The company operates with a workforce of approximately 50,000 employees who are dedicated to delivering exceptional client experiences. Sun Life's commitment to corporate social responsibility is reflected in its various community initiatives and sustainable practices, positioning it as a socially responsible leader in the financial services industry.