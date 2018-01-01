Standard Chartered

Established in 2018, SC Ventures is a business unit of Standard Chartered that provides a platform and catalyst to promote innovation, invest in disruptive financial technology and explore alternative business models.

SC Ventures performs a number of different activities – namely venture building, equity investments, fintech engagement and intrapreneurship. It is this unique combination that sets SC Ventures apart from the competitive landscape of venture capital firms, accelerators, and incubators. There are currently over 30 ventures at different stages of maturity in the portfolio. While a handful started as ideas within the bank intended to solve specific challenges of Standard Chartered Bank, the process of realising standalone ventures has unearthed the greater go-to-market and monetisation opportunity. The investment portfolio has 21 fund investments, focusing on investing into best-of-breed companies that offer technology and capabilities that can be integrated into the Bank and Ventures.

Our portfolio has been built across six high-conviction themes: Digital Banking & Lifestyle platforms, Online Economy & Payments, SMEs & Supply Chains, Digital Assets & Tokenization, Capability-as-a-Service, and Sustainability & Financial Inclusion.