SSE

SSE is a leading generator of renewable electricity in the UK and Ireland and one of the largest electricity network companies in the UK. We develop, own and operate low carbon infrastructure to support the zero-carbon transition. This includes onshore and offshore wind, hydro power, electricity transmission and distribution grids, efficient gas, alongside providing energy products and services for businesses. SSE are UK-listed in the FTSE100 and contribute around £9bn to the economy.