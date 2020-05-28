SOLiD 's journey to digital transformation

Chakraborty explains that SOLiD Digital has two main verticals: the “Internet of Moving Things (IoMT)”, which is essentially enterprise logistics, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), which relates to smart and safe factories. "In the IoMT space, our services create actionable intelligence from returnable, reusable, high value assets such as containers, trailers, and chassis in cold chain and multi-modal logistics environments.

"In IIoT, our focus is on offering industrial safety, asset monitoring and predictive maintenance as a service. My team’s priority is to offer solutions that are technically feasible, economically viable, massively scalable and offer an exceptional end-user experience that hides the complexity of technology from that user."

Chakraborty's priority is to make SOLiD the preferred “Internet of Value” partner for enterprises around the world, a term he prefers to IoT, believing that the hero should be the business rather than the technology itself.

To this end, the company’s technology roadmap is market driven and built for solving complex high-impact customer problems. For instance, in 2018 it primarily focused on its hardware platform on LPWAN (low-power wide-area network technologies), whereas in the last year it has evolved as a total solution provider, focusing more on end application software-driven services. "Some of the areas where we are building next generation solutions and co-innovating with partners are in seamless universal tracking in indoor and outdoor environments," Chakraborty says. "We're using hybrid sensor technologies such as WiFi, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Ultra Wide Band (UWB) and GPS augmented positioning technologies.

"Our future technology roadmap is geared more towards enterprise software suited for data based-services in large scale distributed environments. Edge intelligent solutions for 5G or private LTE environments will be some of our core future offerings."

In the last three years SOLiD has worked closely with several industry leading customers, mostly with $1bln+ revenues, to help them launch their early or even first digital transformation initiatives. One of these was a leading Korean bank, for which the company helped launch asset monitoring services for managing collaterals. This resulted in over 360% RoI over a period of nine months. In areas of safety and compliance, last year they conducted Proof of Concept (POC) in one of the largest factories in Korea. "We intend to take this service to production this year and it's expected to be one of the world’s largest industrial safety services,” he says.

The benefits to transforming the traditional industries the company works with using digital technologies include operational efficiency, safety and compliance, and productivity. "Some of our new customers are also looking at servitisation, or creating new service revenue business models. Once the customers see the value of digitalisation in areas of cost saving, productivity and safety, I believe they will gain more confidence and look at IoT as their new revenue earner. We have started seeing this happening, and expect to see more in the next two to three years.”

AI and ML are also key to transforming customer operations. "In our business, these technologies have significant implications in predictive maintenance, location positioning, edge intelligence and also in areas of industrial safety for predictive situational awareness solutions and in building a more resilient supply chain. Every IoT service is a data-based service, and applying AI/ML can make each service more responsive, predictive and proactive.

"At the same time, we are conscious of not force fitting technologies just because they're cool and trendy. Our approach is to find appropriate technologies that create maximum impact for our customers.”

Chakraborty explains that managing this digital change must be done with a human-centric approach. “Any new technology introduction is change management,” he says. “It changes people’s lives and even people’s vocabulary. Digital technologies make data transparent, and at times eliminate middlemen, which can be scary for people that are part of the ecosystem.”

Looking ahead, he sees an expansion in the company’s services. “In the past three years we have created a track record primarily in the Korean market. In the next few years, I see more large scale business expansion globally, in South East Asia, UK and the US. Also, our services will be more data intensive and more suitable for the 5G world.”

For many in the technology industry, the COVID-19 pandemic has fast-tracked digitalisation. Chakraborty is optimistic. “I have a very positive outlook for the post-Coronavirus world, especially for my friends and partners working in technology industries. I believe that digital transformation was never a question of ‘if’, it has always been a question of when. COVID-19 has decided one thing for us - the time is now.