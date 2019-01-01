Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a leading provider of local sports and news in the United States. It owns multiple national networks and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. The diversified media company owns and/or operates 21 RSN brands. It also owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets.

Sinclair delivers its content via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. With roots dating back to the early 1970s, the company took a mere 25 years to become public as SBGI and is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.