Serverfarm

Serverfarm is a unique data centre developer and operator – and the global leader in Data Center Management as a Service (DMaaS). For over 25 years, Serverfarm has developed world-class capacity in key markets, maximised operational efficiencies and managed critical data centre infrastructure and environments for the world’s largest companies.

Its vision is of a new era of sustainable development, modernisation and management of physical assets on which customers build digital businesses at scale.

 

Executives in Serverfarm

Avner Papouchado

CEO

Jim Shanahan

COO

Sam Brown

Chief Development Officer

