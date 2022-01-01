Sciences Po

Sciences Po is France’s leading university in the social sciences and has been educating decision-makers in the public and private sectors for the past 150 years. Today, half of Sciences Po’s 14,000 students hail from 150+ countries outside France.

Why do so many international students choose Sciences Po? Because at Sciences Po, as part of a vibrant, multicultural student community, they will gain a multidisciplinary education and international experience to prepare them for career success. 86 percent of Sciences Po graduates are hired within six months of graduation and 37 percent start their career abroad. Students also benefit from Sciences Po’s commitment to equal access to higher education. The university offers a range of financial aid options for students of all backgrounds and 36 percent of our students receive scholarship support. As a research university, Sciences Po is ranked third internationally for Politics and International Studies.

Jean-Pierre is the Chief digital officer for the Institute for Skills and Innovation of Sciences po. He wants to talk about how digital will be used to catapult the university into a new technology era.

With 600 lectures and debates a year, Sciences Po digital ecosystem attracts 10.5 million visitors a year and 40 million page views.

This is highlighted by a number of key technology milestones within the wider Sciences Po digital transformation journey which includes the Institute for skills and innovation and the new 2022 Campus being built.