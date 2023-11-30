Profile Picture
Schneider Electric Company Facts
HQ Location
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Employee Count
153,000
CEO
Jean-Pascal Tricoire
Revenue
$28.739 bn

Founded in 1836, Schneider Electric has established itself as a global leader in energy management and automation. With its headquarters located in Rueil-Malmaison, France, the company operates in over 100 countries, providing innovative solutions that combine energy technologies, real-time automation, software, and services into integrated solutions for homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure, and industries.

Under the leadership of CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Schneider Electric employs 153,000 individuals globally, all dedicated to delivering secure, reliable, and sustainable solutions for energy and automation. The company's mission is to empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all.

Schneider Electric's comprehensive portfolio includes services such as energy management, industrial control systems, building management, and digital transformation through IoT solutions. This holistic approach allows customers to drive efficiency, optimise processes, and enhance their environmental sustainability. Schneider Electric remains at the forefront of innovation, continuously evolving to meet the dynamic needs of the modern world.

Keywords and Services
energy management
automation
industrial control systems
building management
digital transformation
IoT solutions
