Founded in 1950, Sasol is a global integrated chemicals and energy company that leverages technologies and the expertise of its workforce to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company has grown to employ approximately 31,000 individuals worldwide, demonstrating a strong commitment to growth and development in diverse markets.

Sasol's core business includes the production and commercialisation of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. The company stands at the forefront of technological advancements, investing heavily in research and development to create cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers across the globe. Sasol’s integrated value chain enables it to convert raw materials into high-value products while maintaining a focus on sustainability.

Under the leadership of CEO Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol remains dedicated to driving economic progress and environmental stewardship. The company prioritises operational excellence and aims to deliver superior value through its extensive portfolio of energy and chemical products. With a clear focus on innovation and sustainability, Sasol continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the energy and chemicals sectors.