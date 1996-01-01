Sandstone Technology

Operating over 25 years in the fintech industry, Sandstone Technology provides digital banking solutions to keep up with industry trends driven by customers. With more than 300 technical employees and clients across three continents, the company is well-equipped to adapt to changes in the global fintech sector.

Since the company’s founding in 1996, before the conceptualisation of fintech, the founders of Sandstone Technology were responsible for new ideas to transform the banking industry and simplify customer experiences.