Salesforce

Salesforce Company Facts
HQ Location
San Francisco, California, USA
Employee Count
76000
CEO
Marc Benioff
Revenue
£9.13bn

Salesforce, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a global leader in cloud computing and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. Founded in 1999, Salesforce has revolutionised the way companies interact with their customers, providing innovative enterprise solutions that enhance business growth and efficiency.

Under the leadership of CEO Marc Benioff, Salesforce has grown to employ 76,000 people and serves a vast array of industries. The company offers comprehensive services including marketing automation, analytics, app development, and sales automation. Salesforce's robust Service Cloud platform enables businesses to deliver exceptional customer service, improving client retention and satisfaction.

Salesforce continues to pioneer the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) into their offerings, ensuring clients remain at the forefront of technological advancements. As a trusted partner in digital transformation, Salesforce empowers companies to increase productivity and drive success in an increasingly connected world.

Keywords and Services
cloud computing
customer relationship management
enterprise solutions
marketing automation
analytics
app development
sales automation
service cloud
