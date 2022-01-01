Community
Search
Advertise
Editorial
Safilo
Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, Safilo Group is a fully integrated eyewear creator and worldwide distributor of sunglasses, optical frames and sports eyewear....
Follow on LinkedIn
Contact Partner
Visit Partner Website
Company Reports with Safilo
View All
By undertaking its six-year procurement strategy, Safilo has transformed its supply chain operations to deliver impressive results
Read more
Executives in Safilo
View All
Jorge Gonzalez
Director of Sourcing in Asia and APAC
Read more