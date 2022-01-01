Profile Picture

Safilo

Profile Picture
Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, Safilo Group is a fully integrated eyewear creator and worldwide distributor of sunglasses, optical frames and sports eyewear....
Follow on LinkedIn
Contact Partner
Visit Partner Website

Company Reports with Safilo

View All

By undertaking its six-year procurement strategy, Safilo has transformed its supply chain operations to deliver impressive results

Read more

Executives in Safilo

View All

Jorge Gonzalez

Director of Sourcing in Asia and APAC

Read more