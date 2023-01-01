REV Federal Credit Union

REV is a multi-state Federal Credit Union. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, the organisation was founded in 1955 as a credit union for US armed servicemen at the Charleston Air Force Base. Established to serve the financial needs of military personnel, REV has since expanded its field of membership to make it easy for anybody to join. All you need is a pulse. Since its inception, REV has expanded into North Carolina and has a total of 15 branches in the US today.